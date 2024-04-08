Open Menu

Germany's Scholz To Travel To China On Saturday: Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Germany's Scholz to travel to China on Saturday: spokesman

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China on Saturday for a three-day visit, with talks planned with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Scholz will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing at the end of his trip on April 16, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a press conference on Monday.

Other stops on the trip will include Chongqing on Sunday, before the chancellor travels on to Shanghai Monday.

Along the way, Scholz will hold talks with German businesses and give a speech at a university in Shanghai.

The visit to China is Scholz's second since he became chancellor.

Scholz's first trip came in November 2022 amid a hot debate over the need to reduce Germany's lopsided reliance on the Asian giant.

Related Topics

China German Visit Germany Chongqing Beijing Shanghai April November Sunday Asia Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

President Zardari to address joint parliament on A ..

President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16

1 hour ago
 Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan t ..

Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today

2 hours ago
 Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in N ..

Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America

2 hours ago
 Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Update ..

Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..

3 hours ago
 PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by ..

PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series ..

Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand

3 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul

21 hours ago
 Health activists express concerns over attempts to ..

Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World