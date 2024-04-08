Germany's Scholz To Travel To China On Saturday: Spokesman
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 03:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China on Saturday for a three-day visit, with talks planned with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Scholz will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing at the end of his trip on April 16, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a press conference on Monday.
Other stops on the trip will include Chongqing on Sunday, before the chancellor travels on to Shanghai Monday.
Along the way, Scholz will hold talks with German businesses and give a speech at a university in Shanghai.
The visit to China is Scholz's second since he became chancellor.
Scholz's first trip came in November 2022 amid a hot debate over the need to reduce Germany's lopsided reliance on the Asian giant.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From World
-
Germany 'pathetic' to supply aid to Gaza and arms to Israel, Nicaragua tells top UN court11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's sesamum seeds export to China increases by 68% in Jan-Feb11 minutes ago
-
Top Russia diplomat in China for official visit1 hour ago
-
Swapping of the Guard: French, British troops mark Entente Cordiale2 hours ago
-
Mozambique makeshift ferry disaster kills 962 hours ago
-
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America2 hours ago
-
Russia says over 10,000 residential houses flooded across Urals, Siberia2 hours ago
-
Mozambique boat sinking death toll rises to 96: authorities2 hours ago
-
Gaza truce talks make 'significant progress': Egypt state media2 hours ago
-
Israel prepares military operations in Gaza's Rafah3 hours ago
-
'Panama Papers' trial to begin eight years after tax scandal3 hours ago
-
From Bulgaria to the English Channel: tracing trafficked migrant boats3 hours ago