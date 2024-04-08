Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to China on Saturday for a three-day visit, with talks planned with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Scholz will meet Xi and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing at the end of his trip on April 16, the chancellor's spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a press conference on Monday.

Other stops on the trip will include Chongqing on Sunday, before the chancellor travels on to Shanghai Monday.

Along the way, Scholz will hold talks with German businesses and give a speech at a university in Shanghai.

The visit to China is Scholz's second since he became chancellor.

Scholz's first trip came in November 2022 amid a hot debate over the need to reduce Germany's lopsided reliance on the Asian giant.