Global Death Toll From Coronavirus Tops 75,000: AFP Tally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:50 PM

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT Tuesday.

A total of 75,538 deaths have been recorded, including 53,928 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

