Golf: Genesis Invitational Scores
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Leading first-round scores on Thursday in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71):
64 - Patrick Cantlay
65 - Cam Davis (AUS), Luke List, Jason Day (AUS)
66 - Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris
67 - An Byeong-hun (KOR), Adam Svensson (CAN)
68 - Beau Hossler, J.
T. Poston, Ludvig Aberg (SWE), Brendon Todd, Scottie Scheffler
69 - Charley Hoffman, Lucas Glover, Harris English, Denny McCarthy, Adam Hadwin (CAN), Tom Kim (KOR), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA), Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN), Kim Si-woo (KOR), Mackenzie Hughes (CAN), Taylor Moore
