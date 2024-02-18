Golf: Genesis Invitational scores

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Leading third-round scores on Saturay in the US PGA Tour Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club (USA unless noted, par-71):

199 - Patrick Cantlay 64-65-70

201 - Xander Schauffele 70-66-65, Will Zalatoris 66-70-65

202 - Luke List 65-69-68

203 - Harris English 69-69-65, Jason Day (AUS) 65-69-69

205 - J.T.

Poston 68-71-66, Hideki Matsuyama (JPN) 69-68-68, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-65-70

206 - Adam Svensson (CAN) 67-72-67, Adam Hadwin (CAN) 69-70-67, Beau Hossler 68-70-68, Tom Hoge 66-70-70, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 69-65-72

207 - Eric Cole 73-69-65, Ben Griffin 72-69-66, Adam Scott (AUS) 72-68-67, Cameron Young 72-66-69, Tony Finau 70-67-70

208 - Lucas Glover 69-71-68, Russell Henley 70-69-69, Kurt Kitayama 70-69-69, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-69-70, Brendon Todd 68-71-69, Max Homa 73-65-70, Scottie Scheffler 68-70-70