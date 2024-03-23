Open Menu

Golf: PGA Valspar Championship Scores

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Golf: PGA Valspar Championship scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Leading scores in Friday's darkness-halted second round of the PGA Valspar Championship at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor, Florida (USA unless noted, par 71, 15 players to finish second round Saturday):

136 - Kevin Streelman 64-72, Chandler Phillips 68-68, Stewart Cink 69-67, Brendon Todd 67-69, Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 68-68

137 - Peter Malnati 66-71, Lucas Glover 68-69, Justin Thomas 68-69, Seamus Power (IRL) 68-69, Scott Stallings 70-67, Michael Kim 70-67, Keith Mitchell 67-70, Aaron Baddeley (AUS) 67-70

138 - Lee Kyoung-hoon (KOR) 71-67, Kevin Roy 65-73, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (RSA) 69-69, Cameron Young 69-69, Adam Svensson (CAN) 66-72

