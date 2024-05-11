Golf: PGA Wells Fargo Championship scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Leading scores after Friday's second round of the PGA Tour's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina (par 71, USA unless noted):

131 - Xander Schauffele 64-67

135 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 67-68, Jason Day (AUS) 68-67

136 - Taylor Moore 68-68, Im Sung-jae (KOR) 68-68

137 - Collin Morikawa 67-70

138 - Sahith Theegala 73-65, Stephan Jaeger (GER) 73-65, Corey Conners (CAN) 70-68, Taylor Pendrith (CAN) 71-67, Lee Hodges 68-70, An Byeong-hun (KOR) 70-68

139 - Cam Davis (AUS) 70-69, Sam Burns 71-68, Max Homa 69-70, Christian Bezuidenhout (RSA) 70-69, Justin Thomas 68-71, Sepp Straka (AUT) 68-71, Grayson Murray 70-69

140 - Will Zalatoris 70-70, Nick Taylor (CAN) 71-69, Jordan Spieth 69-71, Keegan Bradley 70-70, Cameron Young 71-69, Patrick Rodgers 70-70