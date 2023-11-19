Open Menu

Golf: US PGA Tour RSM Classic Scores

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Golf: US PGA Tour RSM Classic scores

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Leading third-round scores on Saturday in the PGA Tour RSM Classic at St. Simons Island, Georgia (USA unless noted):

192 - Ludvig Aberg (SWE) 67-64-61

193 - Eric Cole 66-66-61

194 - Mackenzie Hughes (CAN) 68-66-60

195 - Tyler Duncan 68-65-62

197 - Sam Ryder 67-65-65

198 - Greyson Sigg 66-68-64, Denny McCarthy 65-67-66

199 - Kevin Tway 69-67-63, Ryan Moore 70-67-62, Alex Noren (SWE) 67-68-64, Vince Whaley 66-69-64, Matt NeSmith 71-63-65, Robert Streb 66-68-65, Peter Kuest 67-66-66, Austin Eckroat 65-68-66

More Stories From World