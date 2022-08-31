Gorbachev Made Profound Contribution to Global Security, Stability - UK Foreign Secretary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev made a profound contribution to global security and stability, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

"Mikhail Gorbachev was a remarkable statesman who made a profound contribution to global security and stability, working with Western leaders to end the Cold War," Truss wrote on Twitter.

"Now more than ever, this legacy of cooperation and peace must prevail," she said.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.