Open Menu

Greece Offers F-16 Training To Ukrainian Pilots: Zelensky

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Greece offers F-16 training to Ukrainian pilots: Zelensky

Greece has offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 warplanes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an official visit to Athens on Monday

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Greece has offered to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 warplanes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during an official visit to Athens on Monday.

"Today we have an important result for the air coalition: Greece will take part in training our pilots on F-16s. Thank you for this offer," Zelensky said, alongside Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, during statements to the media.

Kyiv on Friday welcomed a US decision to let Denmark and the Netherlands hand F-16 fighter jets over to Ukraine once its pilots are trained to use them.

Training by an 11-nation coalition is to begin this month, and officials hope pilots will be ready by early 2024.

Zelensky's visit to Athens coincided with an informal dinner hosted by Mitsotakis with Balkan leaders, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel.

The Greek PM's office said the gathering marks the twentieth anniversary of the 2003 Thessaloniki summit confirming the European perspective of Western Balkan states.

The Ukrainian president had earlier posted on Telegram that he would hold a joint meeting and separate talks on bilateral issues with the Balkan leaders, and also meet with the European Commission president.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Visit Thessaloniki Athens Netherlands Greece Denmark Media

Recent Stories

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to Califo ..

Tropical Storm Hilary brings record rain to California

3 minutes ago
 Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World ..

Spanish football boss apologises for kissing World Cup star

3 minutes ago
 Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

Ecuador to stop oil drilling in Amazon reserve

3 minutes ago
 Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'i ..

Spain PM hopes Tenerife wildfire will stabilise 'in coming days'

3 minutes ago
 Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war ..

Zelensky says 'confident Russia will lose this war'

17 minutes ago
 Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivo ..

Biden heads to Hawaii to view damage, meet survivors

17 minutes ago
CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in ..

CBUAE&#039;s foreign assets up to AED592.11 bn in June

24 minutes ago
 Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers ..

Bilawal condemns killing of two PPP office-bearers in Karachi

17 minutes ago
 Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for l ..

Child-killer British nurse Lucy Letby jailed for life

17 minutes ago
 Gang involved in land grabbing busted

Gang involved in land grabbing busted

20 minutes ago
 England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been ..

England hero Hurst says UK royals should have been at Women's World Cup final

20 minutes ago
 AC Kohat inspected mines

AC Kohat inspected mines

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World