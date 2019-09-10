UrduPoint.com
Greek Counterterrorism Team Sent To Probe Disappearance Of Navy Materiel - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 55 seconds ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Greek Counterterrorism Team Sent to Probe Disappearance of Navy Materiel - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Greek police's counterterrorism unit has been tasked with investigating the disappearance of military equipment from the navy base on Leros island, local media reported on Tuesday.

Although the Hellenic Navy General Staff has not specified what was stolen on Monday night, the Antenna tv network has reported that anti-tank missiles, ammunition and grenades were among the items that were taken.

 

Because they found no evidence of a break-in, the investigators believe that someone from the base perpetrated the theft.

