(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Antoine Griezmann returns to the Atletico Madrid starting line-up for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 decider with Inter Milan as the Spanish outfit try to overturn a single-goal deficit from the first leg.

France attacker Griezmann sprained his ankle in last month's 1-0 defeat at the San Siro and hasn't featured since for Atletico who have won one of their last five matches and were beaten at Cadiz at the weekend.

Coach Diego Simeone has picked Griezmann alongside Spain striker Alvaro Morata in attack as Atletico attempt to benefit from home advantage.

Atletico have won all but two of their 20 home fixtures in all competitions so far this season.

Griezmann's France teammate Marcus Thuram, who also injured himself in the first leg, starts for Inter with Serie A's top scorer Lautaro Martinez.

Thuram has been eased back into action following his hamstring injury and is one of the stars of an almost full-strength line-up for Inter.

Denzel Dumfries has been preferred to Matteo Darmian at right wing-back while Stefan de Vrij takes the place of Francesco Acerbi, who is still not 100 percent fit after a calf injury, in the heart of Inter's back three.

Simone Inzaghi's Inter come into the clash on a run of 13 straight wins since the turn of the year and with a massive 16-point lead at the top of Serie A.

Teams:

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2)

Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Axel Witsel, Mario Hermoso; Nahuel Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke (capt), Rodrigo De Paul, Samuel Lino; Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata

Coach: Diego Simeone (ARG)

Inter Milan (3-5-2)

Yann Sommer; Bejamin Pavard, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco; Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez (capt)

Coach: Simone Inzaghi (ITA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL).