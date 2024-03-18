Guests of Custodian of Two Holy Mosques program for Umrah complete departure to their countries

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:57 PM
The fourth and final batch of Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit for the year 1445 AH departed on Monday, heading to their respective countries
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) The fourth and final batch of Guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program for Umrah and Visit for the year 1445 AH departed on Monday, heading to their respective countries.
The guests performed the Umrah rituals, visited the Prophet's Mosque, and toured historical sites.
The batch included 250 male and female Umrah performers from 16 countries in Europe, Asia and Oceania , namely Russia, Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Nepal, Turkey, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Australia and New Zealand.
They also extended their gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for hosting them and facilitating their Umrah journey.
