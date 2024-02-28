Guinea’s President Names Economist As New Prime Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
KIGALI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Guinea’s transitional President Mamady Doumbouya named a new prime minister Tuesday, days after he dissolved the transitional government.
Amadou Oury Bah, an economist, was named as the new prime minister of the transitional government, according to a decree read on national television by Presidential Secretary Amara Camara.
A former opposition figure, Oury Bah headed the opposition Union of Democrats for the Renaissance of Guinea (UDRG) party.
He was among the first politicians to be received by Doumbouya the day after the 2021 military coup, according to reports.
Oury Bah replaces Bernard Goumou, whose government was dissolved on Feb. 19.
The dissolved government had been in office since July 2022.
After dissolving the government, current government affairs were entrusted to cabinet directors, secretary generals and deputy secretary generals.
The junta ordered ministers in the dissolved government to immediately surrender their official vehicles and passports to the general secretariat of the presidency.
Doumbouya, 43, seized power in a September 2021 coup after overthrowing President Alpha Conde.
The military leaders and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) bloc agreed on a 24-month transition to elections in October 2022.
As such, Doumbouya, who was elevated to the rank of general last month, promised to hand over power to civilian leaders by the end of 2024.
On Tuesday, businesses remained paralyzed in Guinea's capital Conakry as a nationwide workers' strike entered a second day to demand higher wages and cuts in food prices.
Two people were reportedly shot dead and others injured during clashes with security forces on Monday on the first day of the strike.
