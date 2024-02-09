Open Menu

Gunman Kills Four At Market In Georgia, Suspect Detained: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Gunman kills four at market in Georgia, suspect detained: ministry

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) A gunman killed four people at a market in the southeastern Georgian city of Rustavi, before being detained by police, the Black Sea nation's interior ministry said on Friday.

It said the suspect -- identified only as a man born in 1988 -- fired several rounds at a market in the city of Rustavi, an industrial hub of 126,000 people 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the capital Tbilisi.

"Four people were killed as a result, including the suspect's uncle who worked at the market," it said in its statement.

"The suspect was detained at the scene," the ministry added. "One person was injured and taken to a hospital.

"

It did not specify what type of firearm was used or give any indication of the motive behind the incident.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Georgia, where illegal possession of firearms is punishable by six years in prison.

Last year, a retired military officer killed five people, including a police officer, and injured another five in the country's eastern Kakheti region, before committing suicide.

In 2014, the country's government toughened previously relaxed gun laws, making it illegal for people to buy or carry guns without special permission.

Related Topics

Injured Police Interior Ministry Suicide Rustavi Tbilisi Man Buy Georgia Hub Market From Government

Recent Stories

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Kh ..

NA-15 unofficials results: PTI backed Ghazanfar Khan defeats Nawaz Sharif

5 seconds ago
 Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in ele ..

Mohammad Amir expresses concerns over delay in elections results

19 minutes ago
 NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Kha ..

NA-122 unofficial results: Latif Khosa defeats Khawaja Saad Rafique

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024

5 hours ago
 U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in t ..

U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest

9 hours ago
Elections 2024: counting process underway as natio ..

Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful gen ..

Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections

9 hours ago
 US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off th ..

US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot

14 hours ago
 EC delegation express satisfaction over transparen ..

EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock

14 hours ago
 Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine

14 hours ago
 Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh

14 hours ago

More Stories From World