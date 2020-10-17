UrduPoint.com
Gunman Opens Fire at Security Officers in Russia's Nazran, Killed by Return Shots - Source

NALCHIK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) A gunman has opened fire at security officers in the city of Nazran in Russia's Republic of Ingushetia, a source in the regional law enforcement bodies told Sputnik on Saturday adding that the attacker had been shot dead.

The incident took place on late Friday.

"Law enforcement officers tried to stop a car, in which there could be a member of illegal armed units, according to preliminary information. The fire has been opened from the car. As a result of the shootout, the car exploded and the attacker has died," the source said.

The Russian security forces often conduct anti-terror operations in the North Caucasus to maintain stability in the region.

