Open Menu

Gunmen Burst Into Ecuador TV Studio Live On Air

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 09:00 AM

Gunmen burst into Ecuador TV studio live on air

Quito, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Armed men wearing balaclavas burst into the studio of a public television station on Tuesday in Ecuador's drug violence-torn port city of Guayaquil, taking hostage several journalists and staff members, live footage showed.

"Don't shoot, please don't shoot," one women shouted as gunshots rang out while the attackers, carrying rifles and grenades, forced terrified crew of the TC broadcaster onto the ground.

"National Police units in Quito and Guayaquil have been alerted about this criminal act and are already on the scene," police said in a brief statement to journalists.

The live broadcast continued uninterrupted, although lights went off on set. About 30 minutes after the gunmen appeared, police could be seen entering.

"Police, police," called out one man in uniform. "We have a wounded colleague," a man replied.

"Please, they came in to kill us. God don't let this happen. The criminals are on air," one of the journalists told AFP in a WhatsApp message.

The incident came as Ecuador's new president, 36-year-old Daniel Noboa, grappled with a security nightmare after the escape from prison of one of the country's most high profile gangsters, Jose Adolfo Macias, known as "Fito."

Noboa declared a 60-day countrywide state of emergency Monday, including in Ecuador's notoriously violent prisons, and imposed a nighttime curfew.

In response, gangsters took several police officers hostage, and released a chilling video in which one of them was forced to read out a message addressed to Noboa.

"You declared war, you will get war," the clearly terrified officer reads. "You declared a state of emergency. We declare police, civilians and soldiers to be the spoils of war."

Noboa was elected in October on a pledge to fight rampant drug-related crime and violence in the South American country -- once considered a bastion of peace, but now a key stop on the US- and Europe-bound cocaine trade.

Related Topics

Police Quito Guayaquil Man Ecuador October Criminals Women God TV From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

First US private lunar lander mission fails

First US private lunar lander mission fails

9 hours ago
 Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad C ..

Court extends three-day physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry

10 hours ago
 Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upp ..

Dense fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh:PMD

10 hours ago
 Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in ..

Two policemen martyred in attack on polio team in Bannu

10 hours ago
 Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

Two drug peddlers, among one female arrested

10 hours ago
 Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' ..

Palestinian pastor slams Western church 'silence' on Gaza

9 hours ago
Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

Haripur delegation calls on CM KP

9 hours ago
 100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds P ..

100 Pak firms show up in Cairo as Pakistan holds PATDC & Single Country Exhibiti ..

9 hours ago
 Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

Stocks retreat as rebound loses legs

9 hours ago
 Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

9 hours ago
 Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in ..

Police book truck driver for deaths of persons in accident

9 hours ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

11 hours ago

More Stories From World