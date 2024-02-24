Open Menu

Hail Lighthouse Satellite Station Celebrates Founding Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Hail Lighthouse satellite station celebrates Founding Day

Hail, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) President of the Saudi Amateur Radio Society Prince Badr bin Fahd Al-Faisal patronized the celebration of the Hail Lighthouse satellite communication station on the Kingdom's Founding Day, which falls on February 22 every year.

The celebration included a number of cultural activities including families bringing popular dishes, Hail region heritage displays, an exhibition of plastic arts, a display of national paintings by University of Hail students, and the participation of the Yemeni community in dances and other events.

