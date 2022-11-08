(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Russia's MI-2 helicopter performing a sanitary flight made a hard landing in the Kostroma Region on Tuesday, which resulted in causalities, the regional administration said.

"The MI-2 helicopter was flying from (the Russian town of) Sharya. An emergency landing was made a few kilometers from Sokerkino (Kostroma) airport. Emergency services have arrived at the scene.

According to preliminary data, there are casualties. The helicopter was performing a flight on the instructions of the air ambulance," a statement read.

Kostroma Region Governor Sergei Sitnikov also arrived to the place of the incident, according to the statement.

The aircraft belongs to the Kostroma Air Enterprise.

The main directorate of the region's emergency ministry confirmed to Sputnik that the helicopter had made a hard landing.