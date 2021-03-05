UrduPoint.com
Harris Emphasized To Netanyahu US Unwavering Commitment To Israel's Security - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 07:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris has held a phone conversation with Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed the US unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the Jewish state, the White House said.

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership. The Vice President emphasized the United States' unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

During the conversation, Harris expressed strong support for the recently reached normalization agreements between Israel and several Muslim nations, as well as pointed out the importance of peace, security, and prosperity for both the Israelis and Palestinians.

"The Vice President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran's nuclear program and the regime's dangerous regional behavior," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the bilateral scientific cooperation and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris and Netanyahu also reaffirmed their governments' opposition to the International Criminal Court's attempts to extend its jurisdiction over Israeli servicemen.

