Harris To Lead US Delegation To Honduras For President Castro's Inauguration - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Honduras to attend the inauguration of that nation's President Xiomara Castro schedule for January 27, White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

"Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Presidential Delegation to Honduras to attend the January 27 inauguration of President-elect Xiomara Castro," Singh said on Tuesday.

During her visit, Harris will underscore the United States commitment to deepen the bilateral partnership and work together to advance economic growth, combat corruption and address the root causes of migration, Singh added.

