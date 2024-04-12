Hayao Miyazaki's Animated Fantasy Stays Atop Chinese Box Office
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) "The Boy and the Heron," an animated fantasy film directed by Japanese animation guru Hayao Miyazaki, continued to top the Chinese mainland's daily box office chart on Thursday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
The Oscar-winning animated film amassed 12.27 million Yuan (1.73 million U.S.
Dollars) in box office revenue on its ninth screening day.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the latest installment in the MonsterVerse film franchise, came in second with a daily earning of 9.52 million yuan.
It was followed by the domestic crime thriller "Dwelling by the West Lake," which raked in 3.30 million yuan of box office sales on Thursday.
The Chinese mainland's box office revenue on the day totaled 36.49 million yuan.
