Heating Prices in Lithuania Rise 13% in January, Marking 78% Annual Increase - Regulator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) Heating bills in Lithuania for the month of January will increase by 12.96% compared to December, amounting to a total of 78.07% of yearly increase in the price per the kilowatt-hour of energy, according to the National Commission for Energy Control and Prices.

In January, the average price of central heating will increase by 12.96% compared to December to 7.55 euro cents per kwh, excluding VAT. The prices are determined by the cost of fuel and heat purchased from independent producers.

The highest price increase in January was recorded in the city of Kaunas with 23.96%.