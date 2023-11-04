Heavy gunfire in Guinea capital, downtown access blocked

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) Heavy fire erupted on Saturday in the centre of the Guinean capital Conakry and security forces blocked off the area, witnesses told AFP.

The reason for the sustained weapons fire was unclear in this West African country, led since September 2021 by Colonel Mamady Doumbouya who took power in a coup after 11 years of civilian rule.

"There is gunfire from both automatic and weapons of war in Kaloum," the political and administrative heart of the seaside city, a witness from the area said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"The city centre has been sealed since dawn, we can neither enter, nor leave," a shopkeeper added, also speaking on condition of anonymity.

"I wanted to go to the port area where I work but was prevented from leaving (Kaloum), where armoured vehicles have been deployed".

Several witnesses said the roads were empty and armoured vehicles stationed in several points.

Kaloum is located on a peninsula and houses the presidency and several top government and administrative offices as well as the military headquarters and the main prison.

Several witnesses said the firing took place near the jail and the 8 November bridge -- the sole access route to the city centre.

An airport source said no flights had taken off from Conakry's international airport on Saturday morning as air traffic staff could not get to the airport from Kaloum.