Heavy Snowfall in Northern, Western Japan Leaves 8 People Dead - Disaster Agency

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Severe snowfall that hit northern and western Japan resulted in 8 people dead and 45 injured, the country's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said on Friday.

Severe snowfall hit northern and western Japan earlier this week causing electricity and network outages, delays in rail services and traffic jams of up to 18 miles long, NHK broadcaster said.

Since December 17, 45 people have been injured in a snowstorm, the agency said, as quoted by the broadcaster, adding that eight people died in accidents or buried under the snow in the Japanese prefectures of Hokkaido, Akita, Yamagata, Niigata and Ishikawa.

New powerful snowfall is expected in the northern and western regions on December 23, and up to 35 inches of snow may fall in some areas within 24 hours, the media said, citing meteorologists. Under the influence of the cyclone on Friday morning, light snow was also observed near the cities of Kyoto and Osaka, located much to the south, the media said.

People in areas with heavy snowfall are urged not to leave their homes unnecessarily and to stock up on water and food in advance, the media added.