Hector Dominates Shiffrin For Jasna GS Win, Vhlova Out For Season
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 20, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Jasná, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Olympic champion Sara Hector put in two dominant runs to win the women's World Cup giant slalom at Jasna on Saturday as Slovak star Petra Vhlova sustained a season-ending knee injury after crashing out in front of her home crowd.
Hector clocked 1min 10.18sec and 1:07.62 in her two legs, the fastest time in each, for a winning combined total of 2:17.80.
American Mikaela Shiffrin, in her quest for a record-extending 95th career World Cup win, had to be content with second place behind the Swedish racer, at 1.52sec.
New Zealander Alice Robinson rounded out the podium, 2.71sec off Hector's pace.
"It feels so amazing," said the 31-year-old Hector, who had not won a World Cup race since a giant slalom victory in January 2022 in Kronplatz, two weeks before she won the Olympic title in Beijing.
"The snow was perfect, an amazing race, I had so much fun skiing today. I feel like my setup is so good for ice, everything was working today."
Hector, however, added: "I feel so bad for Petra."
Most skiers experienced grip problems on a particularly icy track with Vhlova, 28, falling at the ninth gate of the first run and going into the safety netting, resulting in a delay of around 15 minutes.
The reigning Olympic slalom champion was evacuated, conscious, in a stretcher to hospital where tests revealed a torn knee ligament that will see her miss the rest of the season.
"Thank you all for the support," Vlhova said in a statement released by her team. "I am positive I can handle the situation. I will fight for the earliest possible comeback."
Despite missing out on victory, there was a remarkable 149th career podium finish for Shiffrin.
"I felt I skied the best I can possibly ski on the second run and I'm super happy with that," said the American who won the midweek slalom in Flachau after visiting boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in hospital after the Norwegian racer's own season-ending crash in Wengen.
Shiffrin consolidated her place atop the overall World Cup standings, on 1,109 points, with Vlhova second, 307pts behind and now out of the running for the remainder of the season.
Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami's sixth place was enough to see her go top of the giant slalom standings at the expense of Italy's Federica Brignone.
Brignone fell on the first run but escaped any injury, with the 33-year-old dropping to fourth in the overall World Cup standings and second in the giant slalom.
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From World
-
European crew arrives at ISS on private mission26 minutes ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight26 minutes ago
-
Stressed Swiatek laments shock early exit from Australian Open27 minutes ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines2 hours ago
-
Hector dominates Shiffrin for Jasna giant slalom win, Vhlova crashes2 hours ago
-
13 students dead in China school fire: state media2 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight2 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight2 hours ago
-
Syria faces upsurge in strikes amid Gaza war4 hours ago
-
Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines4 hours ago