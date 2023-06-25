Open Menu

Hikers In US Find Human Remains In Area Where Actor Julian Sands Disappeared - Police

Muhammad Irfan Published June 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) Hikers in California have found human remains in the area where English actor Julian Sands went missing in January, the San Bernardino Country Sherrif's Department said.

"On Saturday, June 24 ... civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff's Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt.

Baldy wilderness," according to a statement released Saturday.

Identification of the remains should be completed next week, the statement added.

The actor went missing on January 13 while hiking in Mount Baldy, northeast of Los Angeles, and police are still investigating his whereabouts.

Sands is known for his roles in films such as The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Warlock, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, Naked Lunch and Leaving Las Vegas.

