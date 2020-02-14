UrduPoint.com
History Cannot Be Rewritten, Truth Should Be Told To Future Generations - US Veterans NGO

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The history cannot be rewritten, and the truth should be told and passed to future generations, Timothy Davis, the president and CEO of US veterans organization, The Greatest Generations Foundation, told Sputnik.

"While I never served in the military, I know through two decades of working directly with veterans of WWII, there is no greater honor than to serve one's country ... I believe that our history cannot be rewritten, but the truth needs to be told, and this is not something obscure or unimportant," Davis said.

Davis explained that he has been able to complete his work by keeping politics and religion out of his mission.

"As an international veterans' organization, our mission is to not only perpetuate the legacies of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice but engage the living to have a direct link to the past ... And it's with that belief those that endured WWII can pass down those lessons directly to the next generation of tomorrow's leaders. education plays a vital role in our everyday lives, and we must learn from our past to achieve a more significant influence over our future," he added.

Davis noted that for the last two decades, his work with The Greatest Generations Foundation justifies the "timeless principles of peace and justice by raising awareness of the selfless courage all veterans exercised when they answered the call to help defend the ideals of the nation, in hopes that future generations will never forget their sacrifices and those who were left behind."

"Through this endeavor, we have reconnected the gap between Allied veterans and German veterans, American veterans, and Japanese veterans. Now, we embrace and connect American veterans with Russian Heroes of WWII," he concluded.

Russia has repeatedly stated that the West was trying to rewrite the history of World War II and its results.

One the latest examples happened in January, when the leaders of the European Union and the United States remained silent on the contribution of the Soviet Red Army soldiers to the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, whose 75th anniversary was then commemorated.

