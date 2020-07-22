Houston Police Alerted to Fire on Chinese Consulate Premises

The police department in the US city of Houston responded to reports of a fire outside the Chinese Consulate General in the Montrose neighborhood, according to a statement out in the early hours of Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The police department in the US city of Houston responded to reports of a fire outside the Chinese Consulate General in the Montrose neighborhood, according to a statement out in the early hours of Wednesday.

"About 8:25 pm on Tuesday, our officers responded to a meet the firefighter call to the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd.

Smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area. Officers were not granted access to enter the building," the police tweeted.

According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, citing a Houston police official, witnesses in nearby skyscrapers told police that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans.

The consulate was asked to leave the property at 16:00 p.m. on Friday, the newspaper reported, adding that it was unclear whether the burning paper was related to the eviction.