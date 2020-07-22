UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Houston Police Alerted To Fire On Chinese Consulate Premises

Faizan Hashmi 57 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:12 PM

Houston Police Alerted to Fire on Chinese Consulate Premises

The police department in the US city of Houston responded to reports of a fire outside the Chinese Consulate General in the Montrose neighborhood, according to a statement out in the early hours of Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The police department in the US city of Houston responded to reports of a fire outside the Chinese Consulate General in the Montrose neighborhood, according to a statement out in the early hours of Wednesday.

"About 8:25 pm on Tuesday, our officers responded to a meet the firefighter call to the China Consulate General in Houston building at 3417 Montrose Blvd.

Smoke was observed in an outside courtyard area. Officers were not granted access to enter the building," the police tweeted.

According to the Houston Chronicle newspaper, citing a Houston police official, witnesses in nearby skyscrapers told police that people were burning paper in what appeared to be trash cans.

The consulate was asked to leave the property at 16:00 p.m. on Friday, the newspaper reported, adding that it was unclear whether the burning paper was related to the eviction.

Related Topics

Fire Police China Montrose Houston P

Recent Stories

ADNOC, ADQ form joint venture to catalyse UAE’s ..

24 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Believes in Potential of Ru ..

54 minutes ago

Sarah Khan shares her wedding pictures with fans

1 hour ago

South Korea seeks joint Moon, Mars explorations wi ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant to Be Launched in 2 ..

54 minutes ago

Australia's Victoria Sees Record 484 COVID-19 Case ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.