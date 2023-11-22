Huawei launches "Seeds for the Future" program in Botswana

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chinese technology company Huawei launched the "Seeds for the Future" program on Wednesday in Botswana, aiming to cultivate local information and communications technology (ICT) talent and young leaders for the future and promote the development of digital communities

GABORONE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) -- The Chinese technology company Huawei launched the "Seeds for the Future" program on Wednesday in Botswana, aiming to cultivate local information and communications technology (ICT) talent and young leaders for the future and promote the development of digital communities.

About 25 undergraduate students from four universities in Botswana will participate virtually in the program from Nov. 21 to 27. During the event, the students will gain rich experiences, including technical lectures, leadership workshops, Chinese cultural experiences and communication with peers from around the world, said David Zhang, managing director of Huawei Technologies Botswana, who officially inaugurated the ceremony in Botswana's capital city, Gaborone.

"They will also participate in Huawei's global Corporate Social Responsibility activity - Tech4Good, exploring how ICT technologies can help address major issues facing mankind," Zhang added.

Annually, Huawei invites students to debate future trends and capitalize on new opportunities as part of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.