UrduPoint.com

Human Remains Found At Crash Site Of Boeing 737 In Southern China - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Human Remains Found at Crash Site of Boeing 737 in Southern China - Reports

Human remains have been discovered at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday, citing the country's national emergency response center

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Human remains have been discovered at the crash site of the Boeing 737 plane operated by China Eastern Airlines in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Wednesday, citing the country's national emergency response center.

Earlier in the day, one of the black boxes was reportedly found at the crash site.

Aircraft wreckage and fragments of human tissue were found at the site, according to the CCTV. The black box is a cockpit voice recorder, and it was sent to Beijing for further analysis, the report said.

The Boeing 737 aircraft crashed in southern China on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China confirmed the crash of the plane with 132 people - 123 passengers and nine crew members - aboard. The reasons for the crash of the aircraft, which had been in use since 2015, are still unknown.

The China Eastern crash is the largest air disaster in China in over 11 years. To date, the civil aviation of China has carried out safe flights for 138 consecutive months. The last major air accident in China was the crash of Henan Airlines flight VD8387 from the city of Harbin to Yichun, Heilongjiang province. Forty-two of the 96 people on board perished.

Related Topics

Accident China Yichun Harbin Beijing SITE 2015 TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our c ..

Pakistan day is to renew our commitment with our country: Administrator Karachi

2 minutes ago
 Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with differen ..

Jashn-e-Pakistan celebrated in Bannu with different activities

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Teakwondo C'ship held

Pakistan Day Teakwondo C'ship held

2 minutes ago
 Seven outlaws held; valuables recovered

Seven outlaws held; valuables recovered

2 minutes ago
 Europeans Trying to Disregard Issue of Biological ..

Europeans Trying to Disregard Issue of Biological Laboratories in Ukraine - Gavr ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreeme ..

Pakistan urges Saudi Arabia for early Hajj agreement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>