UrduPoint.com

Humanity Has 'broken The Water Cycle,' UN Chief Warns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Humanity has 'broken the water cycle,' UN chief warns

The future of humanity's "lifeblood" -- water -- is under threat across the planet, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday at the opening of the first major UN meeting on water resources in nearly half a century

United Nations, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The future of humanity's "lifeblood" -- water -- is under threat across the planet, the UN secretary-general warned Wednesday at the opening of the first major UN meeting on water resources in nearly half a century.

"We've broken the water cycle, destroyed ecosystems and contaminated groundwater," Antonio Guterres said at the three-day summit in New York, which gathers some 6,500 participants, including a dozen heads of state and government.

"We are draining humanity's lifeblood through vampiric overconsumption and unsustainable use, and evaporating it through global heating," Guterres told the conference.

A report by UN-Water and UNESCO released Tuesday warned of too little or too much water in some places and contaminated water in others -- conditions that it said highlight the imminent risk of a global water crisis.

"If nothing is done, it will be a business-as-usual scenario -- it will keep on being between 40 percent and 50 percent of the population of the world that does not have access to sanitation and roughly 20-25 percent of the world will not have access to safe water supply," report lead author Richard Connor told AFP.

With the global population increasing every day, "in absolute numbers, there'll be more and more people that don't have access to these services," he said.

At the UN conference, governments and actors in the public and private sectors are invited to present proposals to reverse that trend and help meet the development goal, set in 2015, of ensuring "access to water and sanitation for all by 2030."

Related Topics

Century World United Nations Water Lead New York 2015 All Government

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

35 minutes ago
 Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: ..

Sacrifices of Pakistan Army for country priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Te ..

28 minutes ago
 Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount incre ..

Benazir Kafalat' quarterly assistance amount increased upto Rs. 8500

29 minutes ago
 US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water ..

US to Provide Up to $49Bln in Funding to UN Water Action Agenda - White House

25 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to ..

Swedish Parliament Approves Kingdom's Accession to NATO

25 minutes ago
 Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

Abdul Wahab Soomro appointed as DG Hajj Jeddah

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.