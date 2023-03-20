MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units have been detained in Russia's new regions, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Monday.

"Close contacts were established with local administrations, first of all, in matters of law enforcement and ensuring the safety of the population.

Cooperation was carried out on an ongoing basis with the military police of the Ministry of Defense. Hundreds of members of Ukrainian nationalist units were detained ... in new territories. A number of sabotage attacks were suppressed," Kolokoltsev said at an extended meeting of the final collegium of the ministry.