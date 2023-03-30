IAEA Head Says He May Visit Russia Again Soon to Further Discuss Situation at ZNPP

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that he may visit Russia again soon to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"He discussed the issue (nuclear safety and security situation) when he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the city of Zaporizhzhya on Monday and indicated he may soon travel to Russia again for further talks," IAEA said in a statement.