Iconic Winston Churchill Photograph Stolen From Prestigious Ottawa Hotel - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A famous photograph of Sir Winston Churchill has been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy, CTV reported.

The theft was noticed after staff realized the photography was not hung properly and the frame did not correspond to the others of the same collection, the report said on Monday.

Chateau Laurier General Manager Genevieve Dumas said her and the hotel's management were shocked and saddened by the theft, adding that they feel pride for hosting Yousuf Karsh's collection, according to the report.

The hotel requested that anyone in possession of information leading to the theft, contact law enforcement.

"Fairmont Chateau Laurier is asking the public to share any information they may have to @OttawaPolice," the Hotel said via twitter.

Karsh is described by many as one of the 20th century's greatest portrait photographers. He lived twenty years of his life in Chateau Laurier, where his studio was located.

