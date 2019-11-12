IDF Targets Islamic Jihad Group in Gaza in Retaliation for Recent Air Raid

Israel has attacked the facilities of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the recent air raid on its military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday

The Israeli military registered early on Tuesday 50 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, of which 20 were intercepted. The PIJ air raid came soon after one of its leaders, Baha Abu Al Ata, was killed in an Israeli strike.

"Our fighter jets have begun striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza," the defense forces wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said that the warning sirens sounded in central and southern Israel, including in major cities like Tel Aviv, Holon, Ashkelon and Rishon LeTsiyon.

Schools were closed in several cities across the country, from Tel Aviv to Sderot. The train service between Ashkelon and Sderot, as well as between Beer Sheva and Sderot, was shut down. For security reasons, indoor gatherings of more than 300 people were banned in several regions.