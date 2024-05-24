PSX Hits Record High, 100 Index Reaches 76,070 Points
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 24, 2024 | 01:36 PM
Significant bullish activity was observed, with the Pakistan Stock Market rising by 956 points, bringing the 100 Index to trade at 76,070 points.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2024) The Pakistan Stock Market on Friday showed a positive trend, with the Hundred Index reaching an all-time high of 76,000 points.
On the fifth and final day of the business week, significant bullish activity was observed, with the Pakistan Stock Market rising by 956 points, bringing the 100 Index to trade at 76,070 points.
On the end of the previous business day, the stock market saw an increase of 157 points, closing the 100 Index at 75,114 points.
It is also worth mentioning that on May 15, the Index rose by 565 points, reaching a new all-time high of 75,096 points.
