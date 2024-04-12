(@FahadShabbir)

ASUNCION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged football administrators to remember their role as custodians of the game during the 78th South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) annual congress on Friday.

Infantino made reference to South America's role as co-host of the 2030 World Cup, which will mark 100 years since the first edition of the tournament was held in Uruguay.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host one match each, with the rest of competition to be played in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

"It will be something unique, it will be the centenary World Cup," Infantino said. "It will be the World Cup that will truly unite the world.

"We always say that football has the magic, the strength to bring people together in every corner of the world with the same emotion. The magic that, if you give a football to a young girl, or to a young boy, their faces immediately light up.

"It's something special, and it's something that I think, we, as executives, have to take care of and protect, by protecting football's values," he added.