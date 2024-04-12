Open Menu

IFA President Wants To Protect Football's 'magic'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM

IFA president wants to protect football's 'magic'

ASUNCION, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) FIFA president Gianni Infantino urged football administrators to remember their role as custodians of the game during the 78th South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) annual congress on Friday.

Infantino made reference to South America's role as co-host of the 2030 World Cup, which will mark 100 years since the first edition of the tournament was held in Uruguay.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host one match each, with the rest of competition to be played in Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

"It will be something unique, it will be the centenary World Cup," Infantino said. "It will be the World Cup that will truly unite the world.

"We always say that football has the magic, the strength to bring people together in every corner of the world with the same emotion. The magic that, if you give a football to a young girl, or to a young boy, their faces immediately light up.

"It's something special, and it's something that I think, we, as executives, have to take care of and protect, by protecting football's values," he added.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Young Same Argentina Spain Portugal Paraguay Morocco Uruguay Congress

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024

1 day ago
 COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in No ..

COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan

2 days ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

2 days ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

3 days ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

3 days ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

3 days ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

3 days ago

More Stories From World