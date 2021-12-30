UrduPoint.com

IIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections In Several Teams

Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2021 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has canceled the World Junior Championship over coronavirus cases detected in several teams.

"Following a recommendation by the tournament COVID-19 Medical Group and the IIHF Medical Committee, the IIHF Council has decided that, due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship will be cancelled to ensure the health and safety of all participants," the IIHF said in a statement on late Wednesday.

"The decision comes following a positive case on a player on the Russian national team, which would have necessitated a forfeit of the Russia-Slovakia game scheduled for 29 December. The game is the third to be cancelled due to positive cases, following Switzerland-USA and Finland-Czechia," the statement added.

