Impact subs add lower order firepower as IPL smashes scoring records

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Better use of the Indian Premier League's impact substitute rule has been the big factor behind this season's run spree in the high-octane Twenty20 competition which has seen multiple scoring records smashed, say experts.

Sunrisers Hyderabad broke their own IPL all-time record score by bludgeoning 287-3 on Monday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, only three weeks after they set the previous benchmark with 277-3 against Mumbai Indians.

Travis Head led Hyderabad's charge with a 39-ball century, the fourth-fastest in the tournament's 17-season history, before Heinrich Klaasen slogged seven sixes his 67 off 31 balls.

"Impact player makes a big difference," Klaasen said after his team's 25-run victory in Bengaluru.

"It's nice to see our boys striking it nicely and our bowlers can at least defend 270, which is always a positive sign."

The impact player rule was introduced last year and allows the replacement of a player named in the starting team at any point after the toss.

The rule is allowing teams batting first to play an extra big-hitting batsman down the order, who can then be replaced by a bowler when they field. Alternatively a bowler can be replaced if they bat second.