In Northern Nigeria, Fuel, Cash Crisis Taints Election Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2023 | 06:36 PM

It was just after dawn and tempers were fraying outside the First Bank in the northern Nigerian town of Kano, where scores of customers jostled to get on a waiting list to withdraw money

Long before the branch had opened its doors, crowds had formed of people desperate to take out cash, which was being limited to 10,000 naira -- just $20 -- per person.

The reason: a government plan to swap old banknotes for a new design has run into chaos, limiting the number of bills in circulation and creating a cash shortage.

Near the bank, hundreds of cars, motorbikes and rickshaw taxis had sat since early morning outside filling stations waiting to fill their tanks because of another shortage: petrol.

Little more than two weeks before an election to pick President Muhammadu Buhari's successor, the twin shortages in Africa's largest economy are overshadowing campaigning, angering voters and causing jitters over vote preparations.

Riots erupted in frustration over the cash crunch last week when Buhari visited Kano state, one of his power bases and a key election battleground with the second largest number of registered voters.

