Incident With UK Destroyer in Black Sea to Be Raised Within OSCE - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) The incident with a UK navy destroyer in the Black Sea will be raised within the framework of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Thursday.

"Surely. In several formats," the diplomat told reporters.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.