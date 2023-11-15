Open Menu

India Contacts Thai Cave Experts In Bid To Free Trapped Tunnel Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2023 | 06:55 PM

India has sought advice from the Thai company that rescued children from a flooded cave in 2018 as it races to save 40 men trapped in a road tunnel, officials said Wednesday

Excavators have been removing debris since Sunday morning from the site in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand to create an escape tunnel for the workers, all of whom are still alive.

Officials have "contacted the Thai company which rescued the children trapped in the cave", the state government's department of public relations said in a statement.

The statement was referring to the dramatic operation to rescue 12 boys from a junior football team and their coach who were trapped for more than two weeks in the Tham Luang cave complex.

No other details were given.

Authorities have also asked for help from engineering experts in soil and rock mechanics at the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute as frantic efforts to free the men stretched into a fourth day.

