India, France Agree to Closely Cooperate in Fighting Against Terrorism - New Delhi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 08:54 PM

Representatives of India and France agreed to enhance joint efforts in fighting terrorism and called for stronger cooperation on the issue at the international level during the 14th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Representatives of India and France agreed to enhance joint efforts in fighting terrorism and called for stronger cooperation on the issue at the international level during the 14th Meeting of Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism on Friday, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stressed the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner ... Both sides agreed to further strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation, as a cornerstone of the strategic partnership between India and France, interalia, through regular exchange of information, joint capacity building efforts, mutual legal assistance, sharing best practices for countering terrorism and radicalisation and cooperating in multilateral fora," the statement read.

According to the statement, the delegations also exchanged views on challenges in fighting terrorism and emphasized the need to cut sources of financing to terrorists.

The statement added that the next meeting of the Joint Working Group would be held in France in 2021.

