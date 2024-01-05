India navy says responding to Arabian Sea vessel hijack

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) India's navy said Friday it was monitoring a Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea that had issued a hijacking distress call and was sending a destroyer to render assistance.

A statement said the navy had "responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt" of a bulk carrier ship.

Five or six "unknown armed personnel" had boarded the vessel on Thursday evening, it added.

The navy did not specify whether the vessel had been successfully taken over but said an overhead patrol flight had ascertained the safety of the crew on Friday morning.

INS Chennai, a navy destroyer, was closing in on the vessel's location to offer assistance, it added.

Around 15 Indian crew members were aboard the ship, local media reported.

The navy said it "remains committed to ensuring (the) safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries".