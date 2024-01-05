Open Menu

India Navy Says Responding To Arabian Sea Vessel Hijack

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2024 | 12:40 PM

India navy says responding to Arabian Sea vessel hijack

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) India's navy said Friday it was monitoring a Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea that had issued a hijacking distress call and was sending a destroyer to render assistance.

A statement said the navy had "responded swiftly to a maritime incident in Arabian Sea involving a hijacking attempt" of a bulk carrier ship.

Five or six "unknown armed personnel" had boarded the vessel on Thursday evening, it added.

The navy did not specify whether the vessel had been successfully taken over but said an overhead patrol flight had ascertained the safety of the crew on Friday morning.

INS Chennai, a navy destroyer, was closing in on the vessel's location to offer assistance, it added.

Around 15 Indian crew members were aboard the ship, local media reported.

The navy said it "remains committed to ensuring (the) safety of merchant shipping in the region along with international partners and friendly foreign countries".

Related Topics

India Chennai Media

Recent Stories

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill two terrorists in Tank

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Three killed in road accident

Three killed in road accident

13 hours ago
 8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

8 injured as gas cylinder explosion

13 hours ago
 Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at P ..

Discover the mesmerizing world of reflections at PNCA's art exhibition by Hussai ..

13 hours ago
SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Fr ..

SC adjourns lifetime disqualification case till Friday

13 hours ago
 UK party leaders kick off general election year

UK party leaders kick off general election year

13 hours ago
 AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kash ..

AJK PM urges UNO to play role to help resolve Kashmir dispute

13 hours ago
 ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election ..

ECP appoints two additional tribunals for election appeals

13 hours ago
 Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

Tensions erupt in French film star Delon's family

13 hours ago
 Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine pri ..

Wedding proposal greets medic freed in Ukraine prisoner swap

13 hours ago

More Stories From World