MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said that it has initiated legal proceedings against several companies and individuals, including UK companies Rolls Royce and British Aerospace Systems, for alleged corruption in the purchase of jet trainer aircraft.

"Enquiry revealed that unknown officers of ministry of defence, during the period 2003 to 2012, entered into a criminal conspiracy with Tim Jones, director of Rolls Royce India Pvt Ltd, Sudhir Choudhrie, Bhanu Choudhrie, M/s Rolls Royce Plc, British Aerospace Systems UK, and other unknown public servants and private persons with the object to cheat the government of India in the matter of procurement of Hawk aircraft from Rolls Royce Plc, UK, and its associate group companies," the CBI said in its First Information Report (FIR) released on May 23.

As a result, unidentified civil servants reportedly approved and purchased a total of 24 Hawk advanced jet trainers worth 734.21 million Pounds ($907.4 million), the CBI said. They also approved the production of 42 aircraft from materials provided by Rolls-Royce for an additional $308 million, the document read.

Indian media reported that in 2012, the UK's National Economic Crime Centre conducted an investigation that revealed that Rolls Royce had paid 1 million pounds to Indian individuals to increase the manufacturer's license fee from 4 million pounds to 7.5 million.