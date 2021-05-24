India to brace for another cyclone Yaas

A Week after cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc and left behind a trail of destruction, India is bracing for another cyclone Yaas, officials said Monday

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :-- A Week after cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc and left behind a trail of destruction, India is bracing for another cyclone Yaas, officials said Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone will make landfall at north Odisha - West Bengal coast between Paradip and Sagar Island on Wednesday evening.

"The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal remained practically stationary during the past six hours, intensified into cyclonic storm Yaas and lay centred at 05:30 hrs (local time) today over east-central Bay of Bengal near latitude 16.3 degrees north and longitude 89.7 degrees east, about 600 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 540 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 650 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal)," a statement issued by IMD said.

"It is very likely to move slowly north-northwestwards, intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near north Odisha and West Bengal coasts by 26th May early morning. It is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar islands around noon of 26th May as a very severe cyclonic storm," the statement said.