Indian Defense Minister Confirms Pullback of Troops in Ladakh Region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) India has begun a pullback of its forces in the border area of Ladakh after talks with China led to an agreement on the disengagement of troops, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that both sides started a "simultaneous pullback" of troops on the southern and northern coast of Lake Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

"Indian soldiers will retreat to their base at the Dhan Singh Thapa post between finger-2 and finger-3 [mountain spurs], while the PLA [Chinese People's Liberation Army] troops will retreat to their positions east of finger-8 [mountain spur. This area will be temporarily designated as a zone where [military] patrols are prohibited," Singh told the upper house of India's parliament.

The minister added that New Delhi and Beijing had agreed to hold another round of high-level military talks within 48 hours after the disengagement of troops in the Pangong Tso area to discuss other unresolved issues.

Singh added that India stood its ground during the negotiations and the agreement is not disadvantageous for New Delhi.

"There are still some unresolved issues related to deployment and patrolling along the Line of Actual Control [LAC] ... Many areas where tensions run high are close to the de facto control line in the eastern Ladakh. China has gathered troops, weapons and ammunition in big quantities near the Line of Actual Control and in surrounding areas on its side," the minister said, adding that India took similar measures in response.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces in Ladakh starting in late May. Despite the diplomats and military officials engaging in talks to de-escalate tensions, both sides continue to boost their forces in the region.