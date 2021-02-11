UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Defense Minister Confirms Pullback Of Troops In Ladakh Region

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

Indian Defense Minister Confirms Pullback of Troops in Ladakh Region

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) India has begun a pullback of its forces in the border area of Ladakh after talks with China led to an agreement on the disengagement of troops, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that both sides started a "simultaneous pullback" of troops on the southern and northern coast of Lake Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

"Indian soldiers will retreat to their base at the Dhan Singh Thapa post between finger-2 and finger-3 [mountain spurs], while the PLA [Chinese People's Liberation Army] troops will retreat to their positions east of finger-8 [mountain spur. This area will be temporarily designated as a zone where [military] patrols are prohibited," Singh told the upper house of India's parliament.

The minister added that New Delhi and Beijing had agreed to hold another round of high-level military talks within 48 hours after the disengagement of troops in the Pangong Tso area to discuss other unresolved issues.

Singh added that India stood its ground during the negotiations and the agreement is not disadvantageous for New Delhi.

"There are still some unresolved issues related to deployment and patrolling along the Line of Actual Control [LAC] ... Many areas where tensions run high are close to the de facto control line in the eastern Ladakh. China has gathered troops, weapons and ammunition in big quantities near the Line of Actual Control and in surrounding areas on its side," the minister said, adding that India took similar measures in response.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces in Ladakh starting in late May. Despite the diplomats and military officials engaging in talks to de-escalate tensions, both sides continue to boost their forces in the region.

Related Topics

India Control Line China Parliament Beijing New Delhi May Border Post Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

7 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

17 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

20 minutes ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

21 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.