Indian Defense Ministry Approves Proposal To Buy Russia's MiG-29 Fighters, Su-30 Aircraft

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:56 PM

Indian Defense Ministry Approves Proposal to Buy Russia's MiG-29 Fighters, Su-30 Aircraft

India's Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the proposal to acquire 21 Russia's MiG-29 fighters and 12 Su-30 MKI planes, and upgrade the 59 MiG-29 fighters purchased previously, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) India's Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the proposal to acquire 21 Russia's MiG-29 fighters and 12 Su-30 MKI planes, and upgrade the 59 MiG-29 fighters purchased previously, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Addressing the long felt need of the Indian Air Force to increase its fighter squadrons, the DAC also approved the proposal for procurement of 21 MIG-29 along with upgradation of existing 59 Mig-29 aircraft and procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft. While the MIG 29 procurement and upgradation from Russia is estimated to cost Rs 7418 Cr [$991 million], the Su-30 MKI will be procured from HAL [Hindustan Aeronautics Limited] at an estimated cost of Rs 10730 Cr [$1.43 billion]," the Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

More Stories From World

