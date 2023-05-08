UrduPoint.com

Indian MiG-21 Fighter Crashes In Rajasthan - Air Force

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near the city of Suratgarh in the northwestern state of Rajasthan during a training flight, IAF said on social media on Monday.

"A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning.

The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," IAF tweeted.

The pilot made every effort to avoid civilian casualties and directed the plane to crash on the outskirts of a village, however, two civilians have died and two others injured as a result of the crash, Police Inspector General of Bikaner Om Prakash told Press Trust of India.

