Open Menu

ICCI President Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant At G-11 Markaz

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday said that ICCI would extend complete cooperation to the Traders Welfare Association of G-11 Markaz to address the issues of its members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday said that ICCI would extend complete cooperation to the Traders Welfare Association of G-11 Markaz to address the issues of its members.

The President ICCI said this while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of a filtration plant installed at the Markaz from his own pocket. He said that as per his Corporate Social Responsibility he would organize Medical Camps at different business centres of the capital city for the benefit of the traders as well as the general public, adding that  it is his earnest desire that the business community of Islamabad could have its own hospital, school, university and even an airport.

He reaffirmed his resolve to continue to work for the resolution of business community’s problems relating to CDA, Police, MCI etc. by saying that not only the issue of street lights will be resolved but to beef up the security, CCTV cameras will also be installed.

In his address, President Traders Welfare Association G-11 markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the gift of the filtration plant by pledging that traders will stand by him through thick and thin.

Former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that traders of Islamabad are lucky that they are being represented by the vibrant leadership which is determined to make Islamabad a model city. He called upon the business community to stay united and continue its march for their own well-being and country’s development.

Former President ICCI Zubair Ahmed  Malik, Group leader Blue Area, Yousuf Rajpoot, Shabbir Malik, Nasir Ch. Ch. Waseem, Saifur Rehman, Faizan Shahzad, Abbas Hashmi, Fasihullah Khan,  Khalid Ch. Zia Ch. were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Police Business Nasir Chamber March Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

18 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

7 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

7 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

7 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

7 minutes ago
 PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

20 minutes ago
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

20 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

51 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

7 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

7 minutes ago
 Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networ ..

Gomal uni, PTCL organize workshop on modern networking technologies

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business