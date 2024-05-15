ICCI President Inaugurates Water Filtration Plant At G-11 Markaz
Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday said that ICCI would extend complete cooperation to the Traders Welfare Association of G-11 Markaz to address the issues of its members
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Wednesday said that ICCI would extend complete cooperation to the Traders Welfare Association of G-11 Markaz to address the issues of its members.
The President ICCI said this while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of a filtration plant installed at the Markaz from his own pocket. He said that as per his Corporate Social Responsibility he would organize Medical Camps at different business centres of the capital city for the benefit of the traders as well as the general public, adding that it is his earnest desire that the business community of Islamabad could have its own hospital, school, university and even an airport.
He reaffirmed his resolve to continue to work for the resolution of business community’s problems relating to CDA, Police, MCI etc. by saying that not only the issue of street lights will be resolved but to beef up the security, CCTV cameras will also be installed.
In his address, President Traders Welfare Association G-11 markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the gift of the filtration plant by pledging that traders will stand by him through thick and thin.
Former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that traders of Islamabad are lucky that they are being represented by the vibrant leadership which is determined to make Islamabad a model city. He called upon the business community to stay united and continue its march for their own well-being and country’s development.
Former President ICCI Zubair Ahmed Malik, Group leader Blue Area, Yousuf Rajpoot, Shabbir Malik, Nasir Ch. Ch. Waseem, Saifur Rehman, Faizan Shahzad, Abbas Hashmi, Fasihullah Khan, Khalid Ch. Zia Ch. were also present on the occasion.
